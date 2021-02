COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) - This Sunday, against Nebraska, the Maryland Terrapins' women's basketball team, led by Head Coach Brenda Frese; will try to earn their head coach's 500th win, within the program.

"It just seemed so far away but I think - the thing I am most proud of is - just the consistency factor you know over the years." said Brenda Frese, when asked about how much a 500th win for Maryland would mean to her. "When you talk about so many incredible players and staff members that have come through this program to be able to keep this bar at such a high level, for several years. I think its a thing that I'm most proud of, definitely reflective of Dottie McKnight, Chris Weller, two amazing coaches that have come before me, you know it's pretty incredible."