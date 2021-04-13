Madison football looks to take down Chantilly again, this time in regional final

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — The Northern Regional finals matchup is all set: Madison hosts Chantilly this Friday.

These two teams faced off a few weeks ago, and it was a close one. Madison was able to edge out Chantilly 10-3, with the game ending on a Warhawk interception in the end zone.

The only difference this tie around is that Madison will be the home team. The Warhawks know what’s at stake: a chance at their first regional title in nearly 20 years.

They also know what to expect, and what they need to do this time around to come out with another win over the Chargers.

“We are going to minimize mistakes and just focus on trying to be a physical team that we know we can be,” said senior lineman Jakob Willett.

“It’s really going to come down to who executes better,” said head coach Justin Counts. “They don’t give up a lot of plays, but if we get an opportunity, we got to take advantage of that for sure.”