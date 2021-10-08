Madison football looks to continue hot streak, begins district play Friday vs. Oakton

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — The Madison Warhawks have been on a hot streak ever since losing Week 1 to Stne Bridge 20-0.

How much of a hot streak you might ask? They are currently riding a four-game winning streak, and have outscored their opponents 171-28 in that span, including two shut out victories.

Now comes the hard part of the schedule. On Friday, district play begins for everyone in northern Virginia, making the games that much more intense, and the team knows that once district play begins, it’s like a whole new season.

“We are starting our record 0-0,” said senior QB Connor Barry. “It’s the start of the Concorde play, and you have to win every game from here on out to make the playoffs. Every team we face is a great opponent from now on.”

“We keep trying to remember to focus on each week and our opponent of that week,” said head coach Justin Counts. “Obviously, one of our goals is to repeat as Concorde District champs, and you can’t do that if you can’t win your Concorde District games. So, I think all the boys know what’s at stake for us.”