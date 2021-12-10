Madison football leaves for Norfolk, competes in Class 6 state final Saturday

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — On Friday afternoon, the Madison high school football team jumped on the busses, and were on their way to Norfolk, as they will compete in the Class 6 State Final Saturday against the returning state champs Oscar Smith.

“This has been a goal of ours all season,” said head coach Justin Counts. “It’s going to be a great experience. We are really looking forward to it.”

Parents, family, and fans of Madison football lined James Madison Drive as the team was police escorted out of town. A lot of support for a football program that is making their first state championship appearance in their 62 year history.

VIENNA —–> NORFOLK🏈@FootballWarhawk on their way to Old Dominion University as they compete in the Class 6 State Final tomorrow vs. Oscar Smith!



This team is ready to play, and ready to win!



More tonight ONLY on @WDVMTV @WDVMSports at 6! pic.twitter.com/DmfavdV7Xi — Jake Rohm (@jakerohm) December 10, 2021

The Warhawks come into the state final with a 13-1 record, which is the most wins in school history by two games. Their winning streak currently sits at 13 games, and they haven’t lost since Week 1.

This was the goal for Madison since the beginning of the year. To move one step further than last year, and make it to their first state final. Now that that has been accomplished, the team is ready to finish the job.

“We’ve been talking about it since August 2nd,” said senior linebacker Ryan Salvosa. “ODU, us and Oscar Smith, and we made it a reality. We’re ready, we’re prepared, and we want to go get our ring.”

“The job is not done yet,” said senior quarterback Connor Barry. “We’re just going to go down there, give it our all, and hopefully we come out with a win.”

Kickoff is set for 12pm at Old Dominion University.