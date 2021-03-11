Madison football has biggest test yet, hosts Westfield Friday

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Madison is looking to do something they haven’t done in their school history: beat Westfield in a football game.

The Warhawks have had to sit and watch the success of one of their district rivals for over a decade. The Bulldogs have won six straight Concorde District titles, and the last five regional titles, but Madison is ready to change that and prove they are the new top dogs of the district.

“We know we have a good chance this week,” said Madison senior linebacker Dylan Wilkinson. “Everyone has been telling us it’s our time to shine, it’s our week. We are ready.”

“We are trying to be where they are,” said head coach Justin Counts. “In order for us to get there, we have to beat them, and we haven’t done that yet.”

Madison comes into the game 2-0 on the season, whereas Westfield comes in at 1-1. In a shortened season, two losses could keep you out of playoffs. Nothing would make this win more sweet than for it to be the reason Westfield possibly misses the playoffs.