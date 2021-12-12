Madison football ends historic season as Class 6 runners up, falls to Oscar Smith 42-17

NORFOLK, Va (WDVM) — It was a season to remember for the Madison High School football team, as they finished the season as runners up in Class 6, losing to the returning state champions Oscar Smith 42-17.

The Warhawks came to play, and they were the first to score. Angelo Jreige with the TD reception on a fake field goal pass from Daniel Jacobs to give Madison the 7-0 lead.

The story of the day was the Warhawk defense not being able to get off the field. Oscar Smith was able to convert 3rd down after 3rd down, as well as multiple 4th down conversions.

Old Dominion commit Ethan Vasko was able to hook up with Amonte Jones for a couple scores, and Kevon King was a beast on the ground, rushing for over 200 yards, including a 96-yard TD.

But Madison never gave up. The opening drive in the second half, the Warhawks went right down the field in three plays, capping it off with a Connor Barry touchdown pass to Nolan Willbricht. That would be the last score of the season for Madison.

“I think this group of seniors and this team gave me everything they had every week,” said head coach Justin Counts. “It’s really an honor to be their coach. We gave it everything we had.”

“Super proud of the guys, super proud of the coaches, and proud of myself,” said senior runningback Alex Jreige. “A harder schedule, more games, made it further than we ever did. I’m just so happy, so proud.”

This year was the first time in program history that a Madison football team made it to the state final, and the team will go down as the greatest football team in school history, winning a school record 13 games.

“Super grateful for what we have accomplished this year,” said senior quarterback Connor Barry. “It all starts with our seniors. Came here four years ago, probably one of the worst classes ever. It’s incredible how we actually ended up here and you know, going down as the best team in Madison history.”