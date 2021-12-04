Madison football dominates South County 28-6, advances to first state final in program history

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — After losing in the state semifinals back in the 2020-2021 spring season, Madison football got their revenge on Saturday against South County, winning 28-6, and advancing to their first state final in program history.

The Warhawks looked virtually unstoppable in the first half, offensively and defensively. They were able to get on the board first midway through the first quarter on a Connor Barry rushing touchdown and never looked back.

In the second quarter, Madison was able to score three times. The first being a Connor Barry touchdown pass to Sonny Endicott, making the score 14-0. Later in the quarter, the Warhawks were able to drive down the field once again, finishing the drive with a rushing touchdown by Alex Jreige.

It looked like that would be all the scoring for the first half, but the Madison defense came up with a huge turnover to give the ball back to the offense for one more drive. Travis Allen was able to force a fumble that was eventually recovered by Austin Wysocki. Madison went on to add another TD to the scoreboard, a Connor Barry rushing TD from four yards out.

Late in the second half, South County was finally able to get on the board. RB Trenton Johnson took the direct snap into the end zone, but it was too little too late. Madison was able to close out the game on a kneel down, securing the win for the Warhawks.

“We worked all offseason after last year,” said Madison senior linebacker Ryan Salvosa. “To come out here and accomplish this and take it one step further, we accomplished that.”

“It feels like we are getting what we deserved,” said Madison senior RB Alex Jreige. “Ever sine last season, we have been putting in the work in the weight room, in the field, and in the classroom. So, it finally feels like we are getting what we deserve.”

That makes it 13 straight wins for Madison after losing their first game of the season (20-0 to Stone Bridge), which is a program record for wins in a season. But the season is not over yet.

“We know it’s not over,” said Salvosa. “We want to go down to ODU and win that game.”

“I feel great for the kids,” said Madison head coach Justin Counts. “These guys have been wanting this game for a long time. We didn’t like the way it ended last year. We have just been trying to put the bar a little further each year. These guys made it a goal of theirs, and now we are going to be playing for a state championship.”

Madison will take on the returning Class 6 state champs Oscar Smith next Saturday at Old Dominion University to decide who will be crowned 2021 state champions. Kickoff is scheduled for 12pm.