Madison field hockey shuts out Washington-Liberty in regional final, advances to state semis

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — It took five minutes for Madison to secure the win in Saturday’s 6D Regional Final against Washington-Liberty.

In less than two minutes in, the Warhawks scored. Sydney Olechna poked in her first goal of the night. A few moments later, she added a second. Minutes after that, she assisted the third goal scored by Izzy Nardotti.

In the second half, Olechna scored her third goal, completing the hat trick.

On the defensive side, goalkeeper Gabby Bollini was unstoppable. Another shut out for the Warhawks, as they have yet to give up a goal this season.

“This feels amazing,” said Olechna. “We worked so hard all season. I’m so proud of everyone.”

Madison will travel to take on W.T. Woodson in the state semis on Tuesday.