Madison field hockey players react to winning first state title in school history

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Madison field hockey did something no other team in school history has done, and that’s win a state title.

The Warhawks had a Saturday to remember, as they defeated Floyd Kellam 1-0 in the Class 6 State Final.

Sophomore Tess Satterfield scored the lone goal in the contest, and the defense held their own, as Madison secured the victory and the unbeaten season.

But that’s not where the accolades end. Not only did the Warhawks go undefeated, but they did not concede a single goal the entire year. People use the term “shut out” for a single game, but Madison will be able to say they had a shut out for the entire season.

“It’s really amazing how much history we made this year,” said Satterfield. “Even winning the regional championship was a first for us.”

“We all knew we could do it, going into the game,” said senior midfielder Lacy Rousseau. “But actually finishing the season without losing, without letting any goals in? It was crazy.”

“The effort of my team, reaching that goal we set back in February, was just insane,” said junior goalkeeper Gabby “Brick Wall” Bollini. “I was so proud of everyone, and it was completely surreal.”