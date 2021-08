MCLEAN, Va (WDVM) — What better way to kick off the 2021 field hockey season in northern Virginia than have the last two Class 6 state champions square off.

The 2020 champs Madison traveled to take on the 2019 champs Langley, and the Warhawks picked up where they left off.

A goal by both Jordan Condon and Tess Satterfield in the third quarter was the difference in this game, as the Warhawks begin their quest to go back-to-back with a 2-0 win over the Saxons.