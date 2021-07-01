Madison field hockey coach Carrie Holman named US Coach of the Year

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Earlier this week, Madison Field Hockey Head Coach Carrie Holman was named US Coach of the Year.

“It’s kind of shocking really,” said Holman. “If somebody would have told me that eight years ago when I started coaching JV field hockey, I don’t know if I would have ever believed them. I just can’t believe they would choose me.”

Holman coached the Warhawks to their first state championship in school history, but that was just the start of the accolades. She also did so while being pregnant with her son Rian. Holman actually was unable to travel to the state championship game due to being so close to her due date.

The team not only won a state title, but they did so without conceding a goal all season.

“They all wanted it so bad,” said Holman. “Having someone like Gabby Bolini as your goalie definitely helps shut things down a bit as well. She’s just incredible.”

The challenges were endless for this team this year. Having to wait until February to start a fall season, not knowing if you would even get a chance to compete.

“These poor girls, they started in July, not knowing if they would have a season. I think that’s kind of a highlight too is ending such a crumby year on such a high note.”