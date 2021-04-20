Madison field hockey advance to state finals, defeat Woodson 2-0

BURKE, Va (WDVM) — After a scoreless first half, Madison was able to score two goals in the third quarter to defeat W.T. Woodson 2-0, advancing to the state finals.

The first half was fairly even, with the only big chance at a goal coming from Madison’s Tess Satterfield on a penalty shot. However, Cavalier goalkeeper Kelley Gross saved the shot, keeping the score tied at 0.

Less than five minutes into the third quarter, the Warhawks got on the board. Ella Hammock flicked the ball past the keeper, giving Madison the 1-0 lead.

The second goal came with no time left in the third. After having more than four untimed corners, Lucy Rousseau finally got one past the Woodson defense to make it 2-0.

The Warhawk defense, once again, pitching a shut out. Something they have done in every game this year, as they have one more game left on the schedule.

“It was really exciting,” said Rousseau. “I think we all had so much adrenaline. We wanted this really bad and we worked so hard to get here.”

“I feel like we were a little shaky in that first quarter and then in the second quarter, we definitely started making a lot of improvements,” said head coach Carrie Holman. “We are not done. We are really hungry for Saturday. We would be thrilled, obviously, to win the first state championship for the school.”