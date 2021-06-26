Madison baseball wins 5th state title, Triantos throws one hitter

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — The town of Vienna came out in full force on Saturday for the VHSL Class 6 State Final between the Madison Warhawks and the Colgan Sharks.

It was all business for Madison, especially senior James Triantos, who was unstoppable on the mound. Through the first two innings, Triantos struck out five of the six batters faced.

The Warhawks got on the board in the bottom of the first. Triantos was able to get a lead off hit, and then Colin Tuft drove him in on an RBI single.

In the 3rd, Triantos showed off the talent in the batter’s box, taking one deep center field for a solo HR, making the score 2-0 in favor of Madison.

That was all the senior pitcher needed to secure this win. James was lights out pitching. He retired 19 straight batters without a hit or a walk, and was two outs away from a perfect game in the state final.

Unfortunately, with one out in the 7th, Colgan got their first hit. A solo home run to make it 2-1. But Triantos dialed back in, striking out the last two batters, and securing the victory for Madison. James finished the game with 12 strikeouts, one hit, one earned run, and pitched a complete game.

Madison baseball wins their fifth state title in school history, which is the most by any northern Virginia baseball team.

“I’ve been hash tagging all year ‘WTLG’ Win the Last Game,” said head coach Mark “Pudge” Gjormand. “That was our goal. Once we got here, we were not going to lose. There was no way we were going to lose this game.”

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Triantos. “That’s the best way we could have finished this season. Our goal was to win the last game and we did it.”

“It was everything to win it at home,” said senior catcher Colin Tuft. “This is the last time I will play on this field, and the last time I will play with most of these players. It’s bittersweet, but it’s mostly sweet. I am so happy for the team and everybody on the team.”