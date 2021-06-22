Madison baseball shuts out Lake Braddock, advances to state final

BURKE, Va (WDVM) — Madison baseball continues to impress on every outing, defeating Lake Braddock 6-0, and advancing to the VHSL Class 6 State Final.

The Warhawks were able to strike first in the second inning, after a ball got passed the catcher. Later in the inning, the Bruin pitcher balked, driving in another run, making it 2-0.

In the 4th, Madison added three more, two coming from the bat of Bannon Brazell on a bases loaded single. The Warhawks scored another run late, giving them six for the night.

On the mound, UNC commit James Triantos was dealing, giving up zero runs on six innings pitched.

“It was a workmanlike, blue collar performance tonight,” said head coach Mark “Pudge” Gjormand. “I thought it was a good team win.”

“We are really playing our best baseball right now,” said James Triantos. “We are going to get a couple good practices in in between, and we are going to be good to go.”

Madison will host the VHSL Class 6 State Final on Saturday.