VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Madison baseball finished the 2021 spring sports season with a Class 6 state championship. It was their fifth in school history, but now the Warhawks look to run it back, and repeat as state champs.

“[We] still got a lot of horses here,” said head coach Mark “Pudge” Gjormand. “We are bringing some new ponies in and trying to turn them into thoroughbreds.”

The Warhawks graduated a handful of talented seniors last year, one of them being James Triantos, a 2nd round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. However, teams lose kids every year. It’s a new season for Madison baseball, with new players, but the same goals.

“Every team is different,” said Gjormand. “Every year is different. That doesn’t mean we can’t be back there. It doesn’t mean we can’t accomplish the goals that we want to achieve.”

“We are starting from scratch,” said senior outfielder, and Shippensburg baseball commit, Jaden Kritsky. “This is a whole new team, a whole new year, and we have to come back with the same mentality we did last year.”

We are only a week into the baseball season, however, many people are already doubting Madison’s chances of repeating as state champions. For the Warhawks, they don’t see it as disrespectful, they see it as motivation to prove them wrong.

“It’s always going to fuel you when you have people doubting you,” said junior pitcher/infielder, and Alabama baseball commit, Bryce Eldridge. “It really is not going to get into anyone’s heads. It just gives us even more of a chance to work hard everyday at practice and go get that ring.”

“Last year, we were expected to do it,” said senior infielder Bo Kuhblank. “This year, we know what we have to do to do it, and that’s our goal. We have one goal, and that’s to get back to that game and win it.”

Madison baseball is 1-0 on the season, defeating cross town rival Marshall 11-1. The Warhawks head to Charlottesville Saturday for a two game invitational between Western Branch and Miller School.