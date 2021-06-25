Madison baseball gets set to host state final Saturday

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — The stage is set for Saturday night! Madison baseball goes for a Class 6 State Championship, taking on 6B Region Champ Colgan.

What makes this state final even more special for the Warhawks is they get to host the game on their field.

“I can’t wait for it,” said senior James Triantos. “I’m losing sleep over it. Just can’t wait. I’m all jumpy.”

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for years, and to think we are having a state championship at our home is insane,” said senior Davis Snyder.

But before the state final on Saturday, Madison had one more practice on Friday. The last one of the season, and getting all set to take on Colgan.

“They are very very good,” said senior Colin Tuft. “We have a lot of respect for them and we will definitely not be underestimating them. They’re a great ball club and we are just excited to compete.”

The motto for the Warhawks this year has been “Win the Day”, making sure to take every game, every practice, one day at a time.

“I think we have done a really good job taking it one step at a time,” said sophomore Bryce Eldridge. “We haven’t looked forward ahead much. But, we are just really excited to see how this all plays out. We’ve worked hard for this and we are ready to get it going.”

Saturday will be a big day for Madison baseball. A chance to claim their fifth state title in school history, and their first one since 2015.

“They know what’s at stake,” said head coach Mark “Pudge” Gjormand. “They know that, win lose or draw, tomorrow is the last day. They’re thinking about it. This is a right of passage for them. So, I can tip my hat. They’ve been committed to the mission the entire time and they haven’t wavered from it.”

There is an excitement throughout the town of Vienna. Starting this morning, fans have arrived at the high school to begin saving their seats for the big game. The school has even added an extra section of bleachers because of how many people will be in attendance.

The VHSL Class 6 State Final between Madison and Colgan is set to begin at 6pm on Saturday.