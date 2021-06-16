Madison baseball continues postseason dominance, defeats Herndon 11-1

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Madison baseball has been on a tear this season. Only one loss on the year, and that will stay at one, as the Warhawks dominate Herndon 11-1 to advance to the 6D Northern Region Final.

Madison was able to score eight runs in the first two innings. Colin Tuft had a home run in the 2nd inning to help increase the Warhawk lead.

On the mound, Ramsey Collins was able to settle in after giving up the only run for the Hornets in the first.

Madison will host the region final game on Friday.