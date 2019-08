The 16 Little League Regional Champions ring the infield of Volunteer Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa.,Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.

The Southeast Regional champs from Loudoun County exit the Little League World Series on a heartbreaking note, after losing to the Southwest region champs 10-0.

Southwest scored seven runs in the 4th inning to put this one to bed, adding another two in the bottom of the 5th inning, at which point the game would be called.