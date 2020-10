BERKELEY COUNTY, W. V.a (WDVM) - Berkeley County is in orange meaning that athletic teams cannot compete, but Berkeley County athletes protest that they aren't the problem.

"We're not the whole problem," said Musselman Football's Blake Hartman. "Schools aren't the problem. Schools follow protocol. Sports follow protocol. Everything that we do, we follow protocol, but you can go walk into a Walmart and you can see three fourths of the people without masks, so we're just trying to spread awareness that it's not our fault and they need to let us play."