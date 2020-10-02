Locksley: Terps “not even close” to naming starting QB

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WDVM) – As the University of Maryland football team held its first padded practice since November of 2019, two quarterbacks took the field, each with a chance to be the starter for the season opener on October 24 at Northwestern.

Head coach Mike Locksley will have to choose between redshirt freshman Lance Legendre, a prized recruit from Lousiana who saw some game action last year and Taulia Tagovailoa, a talented transfer from Alabama and younger brother of NFL rookie Tua.

Locksley has been impressed by both, but says not to expect a decision anytime soon.

“Legendre from last year to this year exponentially, looks so much more comfortable in the pocket, winning in the pocket, obviously Taulia is as advertised as a player, his ability to throw the football and get the ball out quick,” Locksley said Thursday afternoon. “Both guys offer athleticism. Pleased with both them but not even close to even start that dialogue.”

Locksley said the team has a lot of things to work out before he can decide on a starting quarterback.