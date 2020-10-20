Locksley says Terps have chosen starting QB but not announcing who yet

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Ahead of the University of Maryland football team’s Saturday season opener against Northwestern, the team released its first official depth chart on Tuesday. The starting quarterback was listed as: “Lance LeGendre OR Taulia Tagovailoa.”

During Tuesday’s Zoom media press conference, head coach Mike Locksley made it clear that the competition is over.

“Our team is familiar with who the starter is as we begin our Northwestern prep,” Locksley said.

But the Terps are trying to keep the Wildcats guessing.

“Just not ready to announce to the public who it is,” Locksley said. “We do know who our quarterback will be. We have had conversations with the players that are involved and we’re excited about the direction but again from a competitive advantage standpoint it really does us no good to announce our starting quarterback today.”

In recent weeks, Locksley has praised both quarterbacks.

A transfer from Alabama, Tagovailoa played three games for the Crimson Tide last season, finishing the year completing 9-of-12 passes, for 100 yards, 1 touchdown and no interceptions. LeGendre, a redshirt freshman, appeared in three games for the Terps last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. LeGendre rushed for 104 yards on 13 carries and attempted three passes.



With two different skillsets and the uncertainty of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Locksley said both could see game action.

“I did it at Alabama with Jalen (Hurts) and Tua (Tagovailoa) where we had combination packages and we did certain things that each did well,” Locksley said. “I can foresee us doing that here just because of how both guys have developed and some of the things that they do differently more than they are the same.”

Locksley does not know when he’ll announce the decision, but it’s certainly possible that we may not know until the Terps take the field in Evanston Saturday evening.