Maryland High School Basketball returns after a near 2-year hiatus

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Nearly two years ago, the Oakdale Bears boy’s basketball team were poised to make their third consecutive trip to the XFINITY Center at College Park, Maryland, for the high school basketball state semifinals.

On March 12, 2020, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) postponed the boy’s and girls’ high school basketball championships.

On February 22, 2022, the MPSSAA announced the new brackets for both boy’s and girl’s high school basketball championships, ending a two-year hiatus without postseason basketball for public schools in the state of Maryland.

“Even last year playing six games I mean this is just kind of new for everybody.”, Oakdale Head Coach Brandon Long said about the shortened 2021 season, “But I kind of hope it’s like a training wheel, like a bike I mean. Once you get back on it you can pick up where you left off.”

Coach Long will only have two players from his 2020 roster this time around, as the No. 3 seed Bears host No. 6 North Hagerstown Hubs this Friday night.

“A lot of guys are thinking that, because we’ve had these couple losses recently things are going downhill.” said senior Alex Hawkins, “I say it all the time; last time we went to Maryland, we also weren’t perfect, we had some losses as well. So it’s nothing different now.”

Despite their recent string of losses against Frederick and Tuscarora, senior Cam Dorner believes in their ability as a team to generate offense. He says that belief has spilled into the team, who look forward to another shot at making it all the way to College Park.

“The excitement is there, and we’re ready.” said Oakdale senior Cam Dorner, “Cause we haven’t been at the playoffs. We were about to go to Maryland, and we haven’t been in a playoff environment in two years.”

Another local team in a similar situation is the Middletown Knight’s girls’ basketball team. Head Coach Kara Nelson says the team returns nine players with varying playoff experience. The No. 2 seeded Knights will have a first-round bye before they play on their first playoff game on March 1st.

“It’s so important to have this opportunity back again.” said Coach Nelson, “Just picking up kind of where we left off. It’s a very good feeling, the girl’s are excited, they’re hungry, they’re ready to go. Just because we missed out on so much.”

Middletown will host the winner between the No. 3 seed Poolesville Falcons, and the No. 6 seed Walkersville Lions.

“Practice is definitely more intense now.” said senior Rachel Lloyd, “It’s always been intense but really recently everything is more game like. If you’re not practicing like you’re gonna play, it’s a big deal.”

Riley Nelson, Coach Nelson’s daughter, was only a freshman when the pandemic affected the playoffs back in 2020. She says she’s learned a lot from her teammates then which helped her grow her game.

“We’re just telling them to be ready, know the plays.” Riley Nelson said about the young Middletown roster, “As you’re excited on the bench, it’ll lead into the game.”