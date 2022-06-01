WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Wizards are ramping up their NBA pre-draft process, hosting workouts leading up to this year’s draft on June 23.

The Wizards hosted prospects with local ties Wednesday morning, with general manager Tommy Sheppard and head coach Wes Unseld Jr. looking on.

“Man it would be awesome to be drafted by the Wizards,” D’Shawn Schwartz, who played last season at George Mason said. “I know they have a couple picks in this draft and I think I could be one of those names. I love the DMV area, I grew to love it in my one year here and man it would be a blessing.”

Former Maryland standouts Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala, Schwartz and Montgomery County native Anthony Duruji, who played at Florida and is a graduate of St. Andrew’s Episcopal School.

“Wherever I do get put or placed, you know I’m blessed, but definitely Washington,” Ayala said. “A lot of Terps in here, you know a lot of guys from Maryland and stuff, so it’s nice to see familiar faces.”

Morsell played his fifth year of college basketball at Marquette after receiving an extra year of eligibility due to COVID, but is also a native of Baltimore and his connection to the DC and Baltimore area is strong.

“Being from here, you know going to college right down the street, being a lot closer to home, it definitely hit a little different,” Morsell said. “But you know everything is moving so fast, I don’t really even get to spend 24 hours here.”