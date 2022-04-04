WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Wizards won’t be going to the playoffs this season, after they were mathematically eliminated last week, but their G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, will continue into the postseason.

The Go-Go will host its first ever playoff game on Tuesday.

“The majority of the guys that was here when we first started training camp are still here,” Go-Go guard Jordan Goodwin said. “So this is something definitely that we’ve talked about through these months and just seeing how everybody and myself have gotten better, just being here and playing in the G-League and having opportunities to develop and just understanding that our hard work paying off is definitely a great opportunity to still be playing basketball right now.”

The Go-Go finished fourth place in the G-League’s eastern conference under first-year head coach Mike Williams and will host the Atlanta Hawks’ G-League team in the first round.

The success is a good sign for the future of the Wizards and a chance for Williams and his squad to play more meaningful basketball.

“There’s a lot of other teams who are doing exit interviews and heading to their respective homes,” Williams said. “I’m really proud of our group for just staying the course. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs throughout the season and you know our goal was never playoffs, our goal was just to get better every single day and good things came from that.”