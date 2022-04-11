COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s lacrosse team continues to win.

As the No. 1 Terps improved 10-0, with a 17-9 victory over No. 4 Rutgers, fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas made history.

As he dished out an assist in the third quarter, Wisnauskas broke the program record for career points in program history, passing Jared Bernhardt, who broke it last season. Wisnauskas now has 292 career points and counting.

“He never brings up like how many points, he doesn’t play any different whether he scores or he doesn’t score,” Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman said. “He just loves playing, and he can play off the ball, he can play with the ball, he’ll set good picks. And because he does all those little things really well and takes pride in it, the other guys are going to emulate your leaders, they’ll emulate your best players.”