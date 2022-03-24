COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Kevin Willard has officially inked his first assistant coach at Maryland, and it’s a familiar name in the history of DC sports.

Maryland announced Tony Skinn as an assistant on Willard’s staff Thursday. Skinn played on the cinderella George Mason men’s basketball that made a run to the final four in 2006.

Skinn was an assistant at Ohio State last season and before that was a part of Willard’s staff at Seton Hall.

Born in Nigeria, Skinn grew up in the DMV in Takoma Park, just minutes away from College Park. During Willard’s introductory press conference, both Willard and athletic director Damon Evans noted the importance of recruiting locally. Skinn could boost the pipeline of local DC area talent to Maryland.