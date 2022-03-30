OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WDVM) – Quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering his fifth year option with the Baltimore Ravens but has not yet agreed to a long-term deal.

Earlier this month, Ravens general manager, Eric DeCosta, told the media that he has communicated to Jackson that they are committed to signing him, but said that Jackson as shown a lack of urgency to get a deal done.

But why would there be a lack of urgency?

Ravens team owner, Steve Bisciotti, gave some insight this week at the NFL meetings in Florida saying the following to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

Many in the media began to speculate if maybe there was a hold up due to Jackson wanting out of Baltimore, to which Jackson responded with this:

The way this offseason has gone for NFL quarterbacks only sets up Jackson for a big pay-day when he decides to come to the table.

Aaron Rodgers became the highest-paid quarterback this offseason, signing a new contract that pays him an average annual salary of $50 million, while just this week, the Browns committed a record-breaking $230 million, fully guaranteed to Deshaun Watson.

Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, who was in Jackson’s 2018 NFL Draft class, is currently making an annual salary of $43 million, as he signed a six-year, $258 million contract with $100 million of that guaranteed, last summer.

Jackson, unless a deal is reached, will make $23.016 million this season.