James Long, a former West Virginia University men’s basketball player and current head coach of Best Virginia, is stepping down from his position as head coach at WVU Tech.

Long, who has been the Golden Bears’ head coach for the last three seasons, announced his resignation on Tuesday.

The Charleston, West Virginia native also announced the next chapter in his basketball career.

“But, a phenomenal opportunity presented itself for where I am in life right now,” Long said in part of his announcement on Twitter. “I will be the COO of Court XIV and the General Manager of The Carolina Factory in Cornelius, North Carolina.”

He will continue to serve as Best Virginia head coach.

Long owns a 66-21 record as a collegiate head coach.

Court XIV describes itself as “one of the nation’s leading and proven basketball brands.” According to its website, the basketball outlet has produced four NBA All-Stars, 24 current NBA Players, more than 300 college players, and eight McDonald’s All-Americans. That list includes Malik Monk and Miles Bridges.

“To many this will be a surprise. But, to those who know me best, this will be a no-brainer,” Long stated in his tweet. “I am going to channel my ‘coaching’ into the individual development aspect of Court XIV. My hunger to build great environments is going to migrate to North Carolina to help with Nathan, Jim and Jason. A different avenue. A new way to chase my passion through the game of basketball.”

Court XIV also holds some tournaments or camps in conjunction with Big Shots, which holds basketball camps and tournaments across the country throughout the year.

Former WVU guard Juwan Staten was a guest instructor at a Big Shots camp held in Bridgeport, WV last year. That was just part of the mentorship he was doing with high school players at the time.

Long described himself as being both sad and excited in his announcement.

Long attended WVU for three years, and played two seasons for Bob Huggins. He played in a total of 23 games for the Mountaineers, getting his lone start as a senior in 2017.

The West Virginia Regional of The Basketball Tournament gets underway on July 24 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Best Virginia will play an exhibition game at Fairmont State University on July 16.