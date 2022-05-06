POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) – Thursday’s first day of the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac brought PGA golf back to the DMV for the first time in four years, and some nice weather.

The golf continued, but the nice weather didn’t on Friday at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

In the second round, Jason Day stayed at the top of the leaderboard, finishing at three under to put him at ten under overall with a three stroke lead. Max Homa finished the second round with an overall score of under seven, placing him in second place.

Montgomery County native Denny McCarthy continued his strong week, finishing the second round one under, to place him at six under overall and tied for third, four strokes back from the lead.

“Even though today was nasty, it’s still fun being in this position where I know I’m towards the top of the lead,” McCarthy said. “I feel comfortable doing it so I’m excited for the weekend.”

Rory McIlroy, the biggest name in the tournament, struggled to make the cut, finishing Friday at three over par, bringing him to even, which was the cut threshold. The defending champion will return for the weekend.