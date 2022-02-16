“We know we have each other’s back” Urbana girl’s basketball are still perfect, focusing on being their best

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Urbana Hawks girl’s basketball team remain the only undefeated team in Frederick County with a 19-0 record so far in their season.

“I really like the energy our team brings every single game, and we just try to play hard every single time we step on the court.” said senior forward Carmen Kweti.

“We’ll all be supporting each other, and being there for each other. Even if we make a mistake, we know we have each other’s back.” said senior guard Cassidy Irish.

The Hawks are coming off a short season affected by COVID-19, reloading with a strong mix of juniors and seniors that have been leading the way so far.

“At the start of the season it was all pretty new. We just came off a season of COVID and we had a whole different team now than we did last year.” said senior forward Reagan McMahon.

Spoke with HC Joe Blaser of @UrbanaHawks_GBB about the 19-0 streak his team is carrying into the final stretch of the season.



@WDVMSports @Urbana_Hawks pic.twitter.com/taDSA57IvN — Allif Karim (@AllifKarim) February 16, 2022

Head Coach Joe Blaser says the team has quickly improved with their chemistry and conditioning, thanks to an early stretch of three three-game weeks in the season so far.

He emphasized his team’s focus hasn’t been on the wins but instead focusing on the process of improving as a team.

“I have it on my desk in my classroom, and so I look at it every day.” said Blaser, “And they said they wanted to be the best team, they wanted to increase their connection with each other. They wanted to be the most in shape team, and they wanted to take charges.”

The Hawks’ next game is at home on Friday, February 17 against the Frederick Cadets.