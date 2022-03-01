MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – The MPSSAA high school basketball playoffs continued Tuesday with the girls regional semifinals.

4A West Region I

No. 4 Wootton vs. No. 1 Whitman: In the third meeting between Wootton and Whitman this season, the Patriots defeated the Vikings on the road, 46-41. The two teams had split the previous two games. Wootton advances to the next round to face Churchill.

No. 3 Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. No. 2 Churchill: Churchill led BCC by 17 points in the third quarter on Tuesday. The Barons stormed back to cut the deficit to two points, 41-39, in the final minutes. Churchill closed out the end of the game strong, winning 51-41. Dillan George led Churchill with 17 points, while Allison Coleman and Chelsea Calkins each scored 12 for the Bulldogs. Churchill will host Wootton in the region final on Thursday.

4A West Region II

No. 4 Seneca Valley vs. No. 1 Clarksburg: Clarksburg’s impressive undefeated season continued Tuesday, crushing Seneca Valley, 68-43. The Coyotes will host Frederick County foe Urbana on Thursday.

No. 3 Quince Orchard vs. No. 2 Urbana: Quince Orchard’s season came to an end at Urbana on Tuesday, losing, 49-40. Urbana will visit Clarksburg on Thursday.

4A North Region II

No. 4 Sherwood vs. No. 1 Blake: Off of its bye, Blake ended Sherwood’s season with a 48-35 victory on Tuesday. The Bengals will host No. 3 Blair in the region final on Thursday.

No. 3 Blair vs. No. 2 Einstein: The Blair girls went on a road and earned a victory on Tuesday night, beating Einstein, 43-36. The Blazers will meet Blake on Thursday in the region final.

3A West Region II

No. 4 Kennedy vs. No. 1 Rockville: Top seed Rockville staved off Kennedy to advance to the region final, beating the Cavaliers on Tuesday, 67-55. Rockville will host Damascus in the region final on Thursday.

No. 3 Damascus vs. No. 2 Springbrook: Damascus earned a win on the road over Springbrook on Tuesday, 45-40. Damascus will try to keep their run going, playing at Rockville on Thursday.

Note to schools: Please e-mail additional stats (i.e. leading scorers, any additional info) to Alex Flum at aflum@nexstar.tv before 10:30 p.m. on game nights. If you send them, WDVM can include them in our coverage on air and online.