MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – The MPSSAA high school basketball playoffs continued Wednesday with the boys regional finals. Winners of these matchups will play in the state quarterfinals over the weekend.

4A West Region I

No. 2 Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. No. 1 Churchill: Bethesda-Chevy Chase was the only team to beat Churchill during the regular season, on Wednesday, the Bulldogs got their revenge. With high flying dunks to show, Churchill defeated BCC, 68-55. Junior forward/guard Tre Stott, who transferred to Churchill from a school in Carroll County before this season, led the team with 21 points. Along with Stott, Zeke Avit, who transferred to Churchill from Urbana, and Bryce Wilson, also provided some highlight reel plays in the win. Sherman Weatherspoon IV of BCC led all scorers with 22 points. Churchill will play at home in the state quarterfinals on Friday, they are projected to host North Point by the MPSSAA. “We told ourselves all the way back in November, we don’t want to be a finished product, we don’t ever want to think that we are our best,” Churchill boys’ basketball head coach Dave Blumenthal said. “I said it last time at the county championship, when we play like that, we can compete with anybody in the state and that’s what we want to continue to do and keep this run going.”

4A West Region II

No. 3 Seneca Valley vs. No. 1 Northwest: In a matchup that came down to the wire, Northwest freshman Darren Moore hit a buzzer beating shot to clinch the region title for the Jaguars, 67-66. After beating Gaithersburg on the road in the region semifinals, Seneca Valley’s run came to an end against their rival from the other side of Germantown. Senior guard Cortez Whitney led Northwest with 30 points. Senior forward Darius Collymore also scored 13 points for Northwest. The Jaguars will play in the state quarterfinals on Friday, their opponent and the location of the game are to be determined.

4A North Region II

No. 3 Blake vs. No. 1 Blair: Blair’s late season hot streak continued Wednesday, with a 74-52 win over Blake. Gio Moore led the Blazers with 18 points, whole Chris Owens added 13 and Jonathan Pang scored 12. Blair advances to the state quarterfinals, they will play Friday against a team and in a location to be determined.

3A West Region II