MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – The MPSSAA high school basketball playoffs is back for the first time since 2020, and the action is underway across the state and in Montgomery County.

Boys’ Basketball Coverage

4A West Region I

No. 5 Walter Johnson vs. No. 4 Richard Montgomery: In a game that was unexpectedly moved up to 3:30 p.m. from 6:00 p.m. less than 24 hours prior to the contest, Walter Johnson edged out Richard Montgomery on the road, 63-60. WJ senior point guard Jackson Van Wagener led all scorers with 25 points. The Wildcats will play Montgomery County champion Churchill on Monday.

No. 6 Wootton vs. No. 3 Whitman: In a tough battle in Bethesda, Whitman came from behind in the second half and held on late, to beat Wootton, 52-50. The Vikings missed key free throws down the stretch, but the Patriots couldn’t take advantage of them and missed a game winning shot at the buzzer. Whitman senior guard/forward Michael Ward led the way with 22 points for the Vikings, while sophomore guard Thomas Farrell added 12 points. Whitman improved to 22-1 at home in the playoffs under head coach Chris Lun with the victory. The Vikings will play at Bethesda-Chevy Chase on Monday.

Byes: No. 1 Churchill, No. 2 Bethesda-Chevy Chase

4A West Region II

No. 5 Urbana vs. No. 4 Quince Orchard: Quince Orchard has struggled down the stretch this season and trailed Urbana for most of Friday night, but the Cougars stormed back for a thrilling 61-58 win over the Hawks. Senior forward Drew Heinrichs led the way for QO with a game high 17 points, while sophomore Nick Goldberg scored 13. Junior forward Jude Huseby led Urbana with 14 points. The Cougars trailed by nine in the fourth quarter and five in the final minutes, but were able to close out the game. They will travel to Northwest for the second round.

No. 6 Clarksburg vs. No. 3 Seneca Valley: Seneca Valley took down Clarksburg 69-54 on Friday. With the victory, the screaming eagles advance to the second round, they will visit Gaithersburg for their next game.

Byes: No. 1 Northwest, No. 2 Gaithersburg

4A North Region II

No. 5 Paint Branch vs. No. 4 Einstein: Paint Branch defeated Einstein, 53-49, on Friday. The game was tied 49-49 in the final minute, but the Panthers closed out the victory. The Panthers started their season with COVID delays and shut downs, and are now advancing to the second round. They will visit top seed Blair on Monday.

No. 6 Sherwood vs. No. 3 Blake: Blake crushed Sherwood 75-43. Junior Tutuwan led the Bengals with 18 points. Blake will visit Wheaton on Monday.

No. 7 Northwood vs. No. 2 Wheaton: Wheaton took down Northwood on Friday, 75-55. The Knights, who finished the regular season 10-9, will host Blake on Monday.

Bye: No. 1 Blair

3A West Region II

No. 5 Watkins Mill vs. No. 4 Kennedy: Kennedy took down Watkins Mill on Friday, 67-56. The Cavaliers advance to the second round. They will visit Montgomery County championship game runner-up Damascus on Monday.

No. 6 Rockville vs. No. 3 Springbrook: Springbrook took care of business against Rockville on Friday, winning 52-39. The Blue Devils will travel to Magruder on Monday.

Byes: No. 1 Damascus, No. 2 Magruder

2A West Region II

No. 5 Hammond vs. No. 4 Poolesville: Poolesville earned a first round playoff win against Hammond high school from Howard County, 54-51. The Falcons will visit No. 1 seed Walkersville on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball Coverage

4A West Region I

No. 5 Richard Montgomery vs. No. 4 Wootton: Wootton defeated Richard Montgomery on Friday, 66-56. Talia Kouncar, who has had a great season for the Rockets, led RM with 18 points. Wootton will visit Montgomery County championship game runner-up Whitman in the next round. The Patriots upset Whitman with a buzzer beating victory, to win 55-54, on February 2.

No. 6 Walter Johnson vs. No. 3 Bethesda-Chevy Chase: The Barons continue to roll and were firing on all cylinders Friday. BCC came out firing, jumping out to a huge double digit lead before halftime. BCC stayed in control after the break, closing out the Wildcats, for a 64-28 win. Nora Fairbanks led all scorers with 15 points, while Elisha Robinson added 12. The Barons will travel to face Churchill on Tuesday.

Byes: No. 1 Whitman, No. 2 Churchill

4A West Region II

No. 5 Gaithersburg vs. No. 4 Seneca Valley: Seneca Valley is moving on to the next round. The screaming eagles defeated Gaithersburg, 69-48 on Friday. Seneca will play at, 20-0, Montgomery County champions Clarksburg in the next round.

No. 6 Northwest vs. No. 3 Quince Orchard: Quince Orchard dominated Northwest on Friday, winning 66-27. The Cougars advance to play at Urbana in the next round.

Byes: No. 1 Clarksburg, No. 2 Urbana

4A North Region II

No. 5 Northwood vs. No. 4 Sherwood: Sherwood defeated Northwood, 58-24 on Thursday. The Warriors will face No. 1 seed Blair in the region semifinals on Tuesday. Sherwood’s Kay Sakala led all scorers with 17 points.

No. 6 Paint Branch vs. No. 3 Blair: In a game that had a slow start, Blair finished strong, beating Paint Branch, 45-29. Natalie Frost led the Blazers with 22 points. Blair advances to the second round and will plat at Einstein next week.

No. 7 Wheaton vs. No. 2 Einstein: Einstein defeated Northwood on Friday night, 65-30. Einstein will host Blair in the region semifinals.

Bye: No. 1 Blake

3A West Region II

No. 5 Magruder vs. No. 4 Kennedy: Kennedy defeated Magruder, 59-35, on Friday. The Cavaliers will play at top seed Rockville on Monday.

No. 6 Watkins Mill vs. No. 3 Damascus: Damascus opened the playoffs with a dominating 46-8 win over Watkins Mill on Friday. The Swarmin’ Hornets will travel to Springbrook on Tuesday.

Byes: No. 1 Rockville, No. 2 Springbrook

2A West Region II

No. 6 Walkersville vs. No. 3 Poolesville: Poolesville’s season came to an Friday, falling at home to Walkersville, 37-34. Walkersville will play at No. 2 Middletown in the next round.

