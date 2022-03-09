MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Six boys’ and girls’ high school basketball teams from Frederick, Montgomery and Washington County made it to the 2022 MPSSAA state semifinals.

4A

Girls – No. 3 Flowers vs. No. 2 Clarksburg: Clarksburg’s perfect season continued Tuesday, as the Coyotes are just one win away from earning their first state championship in school history. Playing at Paint Branch high school in Burtonsville, the Coyotes defeated Flowers, 53-35.

“These guys make it happen. You know, I’m along for the ride and you try to reel them back in,” Clarksburg girls basketball head coach Sissy Natoli said. “But they have so much passion, so much heart, so much determination and a love for the game that was just permeated all throughout today.”

Clarksburg will face what is likely to be their toughest challenge yet on Friday at the Xfinity Center in College Park when they take on No. 4 Western from Baltimore. Western is 20-2 this season, they eliminated Churchill in the state quarterfinals, winning 86-56, and handed Glen Burnie its first loss of the season on Tuesday, 61-46, advancing to the state title game. Friday’s 4A state title game between Western and Clarksburg tips off at approximately 8:00 p.m.

“You know we came in, you know calm and collected and obviously there’s gonna be people that talk and try to get in our ear and stuff,” Clarksburg junior and Maryland commit Riley Nelson said. “But we were able to keep calm and I’m just glad we were able to pull through with the win and we can go to Maryland on Friday and try to get this dub.”

Boys – No. 3 Meade vs. No. 2 Churchill: Churchill will take on Meade Wednesday in the state semifinals at 7:00 p.m. at Wise high school in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

3A

Boys – No. 8 Oakdale vs. No. 4 Atholton: The cinderella Oakdale bears are dancing their way into the state title game. Oakdale’s unexpected run continued Tuesday night as they upset Atholton, 65-50. The Bears led by 15 points at the half and 22 points early in the fourth quarter.

“I said before the game, we would come in here and surprise people, win by double digits,” Oakdale senior forward Alex Hawkins said. “We held it down on defense and we did exactly what I said.”

Oakdale now shifts its focus to the state title game.

“This is the sweetest victory that we’ve had yet,” Oakdale boys basketball head coach Brandon Long said. “We were here in 2014, fell a little short against Potomac. We still got work to do. That’s what I told the guys. We’re not satisfied.”

The bears will face Huntingtown from Calvert County on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. at the Xfinity Center. The No. 3 seed Hurricanes are 21-3 this season.

“We lost a lot of close games in the regular season, which also prepared us for games like this where we are battle tested,” Oakdale senior guard Cameron Dorner said. “So, what I want to say to them is keep sleeping on us because we like that underdog feeling, because we are going to go into every game like we are underdogs, because we got something to play for.”

Girls – No. 6 Rockville vs. No. 2 Howard: Rockville will take on Howard Wednesday in the state semifinals at 7:30 p.m. at Paint Branch high school in Burtonsville, Maryland.

2A

Girls – No. 5 Fallston vs. No. 1 Williamsport: Williamsport will take on Fallston Wednesday in the state semifinals at 5:00 p.m. at Richard Montgomery high school in Rockville, Maryland.

1A

Girls – No. 5 Fort Hill vs. No. 1 Catoctin: Catoctin took care of business Tuesday evening, defeating Fort Hill, 50-40. Emily Williams led the Cougars with 19 points, and Taylor Smith added 14. Catoctin will play in the 1A girls state title game against No. 3 Pikesville on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the Xfinity Center. Pikesville is 21-4 and defeated No. 2 Forest Park, 58-33 on Wednesday.