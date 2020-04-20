Watch: Frederick American Little League plays virtual game of catch, invites WDVM’s Grace Grill

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Not even the coronavirus can keep Frederick American Little League (FALL) from baseball!

In a video on Facebook, FALL players, alumni, friends, and WDVM’s sports reporter Grace Grill, can be seen throwing a ball to each other for a virtual game of catch, with Kenny Rodgers’ “The Greatest” being played in the background.

Here’s what Grill had to say about joining in:

FALL President, Rick Wilson, reached out to me a couple weeks ago and asked if I would submit a video and I was so happy to be included!

My mom’s glove from when she played softball in high school. I won’t age her but this glove has seen some years!

I did not play baseball growing up so I was a little nervous about how this was going to go. I didn’t even have a glove! My dad played baseball growing up and my mom played softball, so I rummaged through my parents’ garage and found the oldest glove you could imagine – my mom’s high school glove, her childhood address still faintly written on it.

So I had a glove and I managed to find a baseball too. And I know what you’re thinking…”how do you not have a baseball?” Well, myself and both my brother and sister all played/play basketball so we have a ton of them, but baseballs are hard to come by.

I recruited my mom and dad to help with this little video, and after my parents critiqued my form (it took about three takes), I had a clip that wouldn’t completely embarrass the family.

I was told that the kids deemed my form as “acceptable.” I guess they will have to teach me some pointers when we get back out on the field!

To FALL: Thank you for including me in your game of catch – I hope to see you all on the field real soon! – Grace

