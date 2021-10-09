Washington & Frederick County High School Football Week 6 (October 8, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage from Week 6 in high school football action from Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland.

Walkersville Lions vs. Frederick Cadets

For both teams, this game would have crucial long term implications, as the Frederick Cadets hosted the Walkersville Lions, and beat them at home 49-28.

Both teams would end the first quarter with no scores, but Frederick would burst out to a quick 21-14 lead; despite going back and forth with Walkersville, score for score to end the half.

In the second half, the Cadets would jump out to a quick lead behind sophomore running back Taejon Anderson. Anderson would pick up his third of the night, and would go on to score two more, amassing five total touchdowns, and 204 total yards on the ground. His five touchdowns would tie the school record.

“It was yesterday, coach said that we were going to pound the rock.” said Taejon Anderson, “He said we were going to run the ball a lot, and I was just like – this is my opportunity to step up and help my team get a big win, a big opportunity.”

“Big props to my O-line, my O-line opened everything up, the whole game.”

Defensively, the Cadets needed a stop late in the third quarter. On a crucial third down play, Walkersville would try to go to Jeremiah Franklin for a first-down conversion, before senior Chris Metevia, and the rest of the defensive backs find a way to keep the ball out of Franklin’s hands.

“We just locked in.” said Chris, “Coach told us the whole week to just keep our heads down, and do what we do. What we need to do to win, and that’s what we did. We worked hard all week in practice, and it showed on here.”

With this win, the Cadets advance to a 6-1 record, and the Lions would drop to a 4-2 record. A historic win for a program that could not think of this day a few months earlier.

“We’ve been a down program for so many years, they’ve been working so hard, and it’s finally starting to pay off and they are taking full advantage.” said Head Coach Kevin Perri. “And there are some things we need to address, a couple of those scores that we let up, we let up easy. And again, we’re students of the game now. Which we never were before, students of the game that are going to come in, get better, continue to grow. And mature, and get into this game.”

Frederick High Cheerleaders

Urbana Hawks vs. Middletown Knights

The Middletown Knights pull away at home, with a win over Urbana, beating the Hawks 42-27.

In the first half, both teams traded blows with each other, as both teams were tied at halftime 14-14. Urbana would score first, behind a touchdown snag from Riley Smith. Smith would pick up two touchdowns in the first half, for both of Urbana’s scores.

Middletown would stay true to their run game, creating opportunities for Will Morgan to open their scoring, and setting up Carson Smith for the second score of the game.

Behind a strong second half, including a pick six from the defense, Middletown would pull away with a win at the end.

Clear Spring Blazers vs. Smithsburg Leopards

Smithsburg shuts out Clear Spring 36-0.

North Hagerstown Hubs vs. Williamsport Wildcats

Williamsport football stays on top in Washington County as the Wildcats defeated North Hagerstown 32-13.

Other Washington County Scores:

South Hagerstown 45, Thomas Johnson 21

Other Frederick County Scores: