ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — Tuesday night, we saw a matchup of two state champions going toe to toe as Madison met up with Yorktown. Madison won the state title back in 2019, while Yorktown Patriots won it last season.

The Patriots got off to a quick start as they took a 5-0 as the first half ended. However, Madison would find a way to rally back and score seven goals in the game. But it would not be enough as Yorktown would win the game 10-7.

“We are still the defending state champions. So the target is on our backs”, said Yorktown Patriots head coach Greg Beer. “Every team we play, we are going to get their best shot no matter what. So you know, we just gotta stay grounded, you know. and just continue to work hard and get better every day.”

While Madison lost the game, they still moved on to the state quarterfinals. They will play West Potomac Friday.

Yorktown will match up with Lake Braddock.