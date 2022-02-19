US Olympian with ties to DC area makes history

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – A United States Olympian, who is a graduate of George Washington University, made history on Saturday morning at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

US bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, who played softball at George Washington, is now the most decorated black winter Olympian ever.

Meyers Taylor earned a bronze medal Saturday morning, her fifth career Olympic medal. She is also now the most decorated female bobsledder ever.

As of Saturday evening, the U.S. is tied for the fourth most overall medal medals with Germany at 24, trailing Norway (35), Russian Olympic Committee (31) and Canada (25). The U.S. has eight gold medals, trailing Norway (15), Germany (11) and Chine (nine). Sweden and the Netherlands also each have eight gold medals in this year’s games.