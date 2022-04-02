BURKE, Va. (WDVM) – North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis has been a huge part of the Tar Heels men’s basketball team’s unexpected run to the final four as a No. 8 seed. He also happens to be from the DC area.

The first-year head coach attended Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia, where he was a star on the basketball court and the football field.

Davis played college basketball at North Carolina and was selected in the first round of the 1992 NBA draft by the New York Knicks. Davis played in the NBA for 12 years, spent some time as a TV analyst and became an assistant coach under Roy Williams at UNC. Davis took over as head when Williams retired last year.

Those who have known Davis since he was a student athlete at Lake Braddock, say it’s not a surprise that he’s succeeded in so many different positions.

“Hubert knows it’s about the players, and Hubert knows about how to show a good example, how to inspire the players, how to hold them accountable and also be able to talk to them as a friend, as a coach, as a mentor,” Davis’ high school football coach at Lake Braddock Joe Clark said. “I think that’s one reason why he will, I’ll be very surprised if he’s not one of the best coaches they’ve had there.”

Davis and the Tar Heels will take on legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke in the final four Saturday evening.