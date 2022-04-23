COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – After a 2020 season that abruptly ended because of COVID, the Maryland women’s lacrosse team made an uncharacteristic early exit in the NCAA tournament. They also failed to win a conference title for the first time in 15 seasons under head coach Cathy Reese.

On Saturday, No. 8 Maryland won its first Big Ten title since 2019, defeating No. 2 Northwestern 15-9, clinching the conference’s regular season crown.

“I want them to believe in themselves, and I think this season, I say it all the time, is such a journey,” Reese said. “There’s ups and downs and we’re learning and we’re growing, and they’ve gone through so much. They had their season taken away, and then had the limited schedule, and they’ve just gone through so many different challenges and handled a lot of adversity, to come out and execute and just play fearless is just something I’m really proud of.”

Nearly all of Maryland’s roster was not a part of the 2019 team that won the NCAA championship. The Terps are now looking toward the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA tournament. Before the postseason, Maryland will visit No. 19 Michigan next Saturday.

“We’ve already said it so many times, we said it in the middle of the field, we said it multiple times in the locker room, this is just the beginning,” junior goalie Emily Sterling said. “Enjoy this feeling, but tomorrow we have another game to prepare for and then we have two tournaments that we have our eyes on.”

During Saturday’s win over Northwestern, junior attacker Libby May led the team with seven goals.