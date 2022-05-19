COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse team punched its ticket to the final four with an 18-5 win over No. 7 seed Florida on Thursday.

“I’m just proud, like you just sit there and and most of our team hasn’t even competed in this round,” Maryland head coach Cathy Reese said.

Because of COVID and a tough 2021 season, the Terps haven’t made it to the final four since 2019. Before the gap, Maryland made it to 11 consecutive final fours.

“We’ve been working so hard the past couple of years to get to this point. We’re so proud of ourselves,” Maryland junior attacker Libby May said. “It’s been a journey. But we’re really excited for next weekend. And we know that if we just focus on on us and playing our game that any outcome is going to take care of itself.”

Maryland will face reining champion, No. 3 seed Boston College, on Friday, May 27.

“It is something that we’ve all dreamed of ever since we were younger, when we committed to this program,” Maryland junior goalie Emily Sterling said. “We’ve seen the history of it and just being able to do it and be a part of it. Finally, it’s just it feels unreal. And I’m just so proud of this group. And I’m so excited for what’s to come.

