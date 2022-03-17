COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) -The first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament will tip off on Friday.

The Maryland women’s basketball team took the court at the Xfinity Center Thursday for their pre-tournament practice.

The No. 4 seed Terps are getting ready to host No. 13 Delaware Friday evening. It will be the first NCAA tournament game at the Xfinity Center since before COVID.

Brenda Frese’s squad has played one of the toughest schedules in the nation this season – they’ve faced three of the four one seeds, two of the two seeds and two of the three seeds, in addition to a difficult Big Ten schedule.

The Terps won ten of their last 11 regular season games, but lost to Indiana in their first game in the Big Ten Tournament. While the loss knocked out the Terps, it gave them two weeks rest leading up to Friday’s NCAA tournament game.

“These two last weeks we used to rejuvenate our bodies, but also to get better,” Maryland graduate guard Katie Benzan said. “You know, we’ve practiced hard to work on the little things, to just clean up a little bit, just to be as prepared as we can for March.”

Outside of significant injuries to Faith Masonius and Channise Lewis, Maryland is healthier than it has been most of the season.

“Given the elements we’ve faced, I think for us, the number in front of your name doesn’t really matter,” Frese said. “For us, it’s are you playing your best basketball and are you peaking at the right time? And for us, this is what we’re built for and want to be putting it all together.”

Maryland will try to make it to the final four for the first time since 2015. Their potential run starts on Friday against the Blue Hens.