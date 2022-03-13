COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – With a national camera stream on them and supporting fans behind, the Maryland women’s basketball team rejoiced at the Xfinity Center Sunday evening, when it was announced by ESPN that the Terps would host their first round game in this year’s NCAA tournament.

“I was so happy,” sophomore forward/guard Angel Reese said. “I mean we saw all these different bracketologies going out, and seeing different things, where we could have been and finally seeing it come out, we were so excited.”

After no tournament in 2020, and a “bubble” in Texas in 2021, Maryland will host an NCAA tournament game at the Xfinity Center for the first time since 2019.

“This has been taken away from us the last couple of years,” head coach Brenda Frese said. “So I know our fans will rally behind it, you know to look up and see the best fans in the country watching you play in the NCAA tournament is huge.”

The Terps are a No. 4 seed in the Spokane region and will welcome No. 13 Delaware to College Park, on Friday.

“I get to play in Xfinity again,” graduate forward/guard Chloe Bibby said. “That’s what I’m really excited about. So hopefully have two more games here, but I’m just going to cherish every moment.”

Maryland’s region draws some intriguing potential matchups. If the Terps advance to the second round, they would host No. 5 Virginia Tech. The No. 1 seed in the region is the defending champion Stanford and the No. 2 seed is Texas, the team that eliminated Maryland in the regional semifinal last season. Last year, the Terps were a No. 2 seed, and then-No. 6 Texas defeated them 64-61.

“It’s March, you know we’re all motivated,” graduate guard Katie Benzan said. “You know we all have fuel in our tank, so at the end of the day, we just have to play Maryland basketball and play together.”

The last time Maryland was a No. 4 seed, they made it to the Final Four, in 2014.