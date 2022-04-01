COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland football tight end Chig Okonkwo is hoping to become the next Terps tight end to make it to the NFL.

Most notably, super bowl champion and pro bowl tight end Vernon Davis enjoyed a long NFL career after starring on the Maryland football team. Okonkwo has a chance to follow in his footsteps.

At Maryland football pro day on Wednesday, Okonkwo said he’s spoken to many NFL teams, naming the Ravens, Giants, Titans, Saints and Browns.

Okonkwo’s dream is just weeks away from likely becoming a reality.

“It’s been my number one goal my entire life, you know, coming here to Maryland, being part of the Maryland family,” Okonkwo said. “You know, it definitely would feel great to just put on for Maryland and have all the other guys watch me, you know, be inspired by that, feel motivated by that so that they can get to the next level too.”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson responded to a reporter’s tweet about Okonkwo speaking to the Ravens and tweeted in excitement at the potential of him being drafted by Baltimore. An anonymous NFL assistant coach told WDVM that Okonkwo is a good player and is “twitchy, smart and impressive.”

Okonkwo was somewhat of a secret weapon for Maryland last season and stepped into a larger role in the passing game when several key starting wide receivers went down with serious injuries. Okonkwo was tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns and served as a key blocker.

“He’s a guy that’s proven. He can block and he can run the route tree and he’s dynamic with the ball in his hands,” Maryland co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Miller said. “I think he’s gonna have a really good professional career. And when football’s over for him, he’s a guy that’s gonna excel. He’s a guy that’s fun to be around and he lights up the room.”