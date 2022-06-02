COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Amidst a season for the record books, the Maryland baseball team will officially achieve another feat on Friday.

The Terps, who have already set their program record for wins with a 45-12 record, will host an NCAA regional in College Park for the first time ever, starting Friday, with a matchup against Long Island at 7 p.m.

“It’s gonna be a special moment. I think for all of us,” Maryland fifth-year outfielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne said. “We haven’t done this before. So it’s gonna be a first time but I think like Coach Vaughn said, we just got to keep the moment simple. And just it’s another game for us honestly.”

Head coach Rob Vaughn’s team took the field for practice Thursday, filled with excitement, but also remaining even keel ahead of Friday’s game. Connecticut and Wake Forest are also in the Terps’ region.

Maryland’s stadium capacity is listed as 2,500 fans, the team says it will be able to seat about 4,000 fans this weekend and tickets are already sold out.

“The whole entire place is going to be packed which is going to be awesome. It’s going to be loud,” Maryland junior pitcher Ryan Ramsey said. “But just staying very relaxed like we’ve been all season. You know, it’s a baseball game. It’s nine innings it’s long, the fans know it’s long so we’re just gonna go out there and play the same game we’ve been playing all season.”

Combining an impressive pitching staff led by the trio of Ramsey, Jason Savacool and Nick Dean, with explosive hitting led by Chris “Bubba” Alleyne and Matt Shaw, Vaughn and his team are ready to continue their journey that that they are hoping ends with a college world series victory.

“It’s kind of an affirmation that we’re kind of doing things the right way,” Vaughn said. “I think that’s one thing we’ve tried to do is not just build a winning program, but build one that’s sustainable, build one that does things the right way and it’s a testament to these kids, man. They’re special.”