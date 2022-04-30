COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – This week, Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley described the team’s spring game as a “commercial” for next season.

“I’m really, really excited for our players that they were able to come out play in the shell,” Locksley said after the game Saturday. “Kind of in front of a true game like environment, obviously we’ve scrimmaged, but to see them under the lights per se was good.”

In a guaranteed Terps victory, the team displayed their talents in College Park in the annual red vs. white game on Saturday, as part of the school’s Maryland day festivities.

“I know we haven’t had a Maryland day in a while due to COVID and a lot of other reasons,” senior offensive lineman Spencer Anderson said. “It was great to get out here and have a little fun and luckily red brought home the win, you know offense rules.”

The fireworks came out early as junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa led the red team to two early scores in an eventual 14-3 win.

“I mean I feel I feel good coming out spring game,” Tagovailoa said. “I think I’m 2-0 now now in the Spring Games. So that’s always good.”