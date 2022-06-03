COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland baseball team hosted a record 3,000 fans at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium and defeated Long Island 23-2, in their first ever NCAA regional home game.

The Terps, who have fielded a baseball team since the 1890s, celebrated the historic game scoring the most runs they’ve ever scored in an NCAA postseason game.

Maryland scored nine runs in the second, three in the third and seven in the fourth, building up a quick 19-0 lead. Terps ace junior pitcher Ryan Ramsey tossed five innings, giving up four hits, two walks and striking out 11.

Maryland advances in the winners bracket, they will face Connecticut Saturday at 7 p.m. LIU will meet Wake Forest in an elimination game at 1 p.m.

The Terps improved to 46-12 with the win, extending their program wins record.