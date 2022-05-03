POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) – Jerry Hansen plays a critical role at TPC Potomac Golf Club at Avenel Farm.

“He is the magic, he’s not just behind it,” TPC Potomac general manager Ned Graff said. “He is the magic.”

For 18 years, Hansen has been the locker room attendant at the golf club, making sure that things run smoothly.

“First thing you take care of is travel bags,” Hansen said. “The players that are coming in to start early or to practice early, take care of their shoes.”

While big names like Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson, along with many others, take the course at TPC Potomac, Hansen is making them all feel at home.

“It’s really fun to see the people that you watch on TV or read about and they’re all so gracious,” Hansen said. “In past tournaments we’ve done different things, this one what we did is, we had their names engraved on every locker knob.”

Hansen, a North Dakota native, lives in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Hansen normally commutes down to the course, but says he’s staying in a hotel in Montgomery County for the first few days of the tournament, as his days can start as early as 5:00 a.m. and end as late as 9:00 p.m.

“He goes that extra mile to make sure that every person comes on this property is treated very special,” Graff said. “When you get the PGA Tour here, the thing that he has done to make their experience what it is, it is amazing.”

Hansen also puts out snacks and special gifts for the visiting golfers. He tells WDVM that he couldn’t do all of his work alone.

“I have a great staff and this is a great place to work,” Hansen said.