POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) – For the first time in four years, a PGA Tour golf event is back in the Washington, D.C. Area.

TPC Potomac Golf Club at Avenel Farm in Montgomery County is hosting the Wells Fargo Championship this week.

“There is a lot of excitement to have the top players in the world coming to play the course,” TPC Potomac general manager Ned Graff said. “And to see what it does.”

The official tournament begins Thursday, though fans can attend pro-am action on Wednesday. Big names like Rory McIlroy, the event’s defending champion, and Webb Simpson, along with Montgomery County native Denny McCarthy are competing.

“The membership has been very strongly behind us to host this event and the community itself,” Graff said. “Montgomery County has been strongly behind this and fully involved with everything, all the planning, so yeah it’s definitely been a full community effort.”

You can find more info on the event’s website.