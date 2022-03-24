SPOKANE, Wash. (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball team is in Spokane for the sweet sixteen, a win would put the Terps in a region final for the first time since 2015.

Maryland will have its work cut out on Friday, facing the defending national champion No. 1 seed Stanford, but it’s an opponent that Brenda Frese’s team has already faced this season.

“I definitely wanted this side of the bracket and I was happy that we got it,” Maryland senior forward/guard Chloe Bibby said. “Definitely excited to go out there and have a rematch. We saw them in November, definitely excited to see them there tomorrow.”

In November, Maryland played Stanford in the Bahamas, losing by 18 points. Maryland had just seven players available in the loss.

“We’re a different team obviously when you look back, when we played Stanford on November 27, almost four months to the day, you know Angel Reese was in foul trouble, only played 15 minutes, no Katie Benzan, no Diamond Miller and you know it was a different team healthwise,” Frese said. “We’re clicking obviously right now, but we’re going to need to have that against an incredible team like Stanford, the defending national champions.”

Now deep into March, the Terps are ready for another crack at the Cardinal.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to play them in November,” Benzan said. “So just having this opportunity it’s going to be fun to see them for the first time and compete.”

